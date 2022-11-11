‘Tripledemic' Feared as RSV and Flu Cases Rise, COVID Community Levels Increase in Chicago Area

With winter approaching and Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, doctors warn the U.S. could potentially face what's being called a "tripledemic" - a rise in three respiratory illnesses.

"When we say 'tripledemic' what we mean is that we’re seeing high cases of RSV, high cases of influenza, and we expect we’re going to see high cases of COVID as well," explained Dr. Kevin Smith.

When it comes to COVID, Chicago and six area counties have moved from "low" to "medium" community level status, meaning increases in cases, new hospital admissions and capacity have occurred.

Respiratory viruses such as the flu, RSV and COVID-19 are "spreading rapidly" across Illinois, according to Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, who noted the U.S. is seeing its highest flu hospitalization rate in a decade.

Illinois was said to be reporting "high" flu activity, according to the most recent data from the week ending Nov. 5, according to the CDC's Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report.

"It’s not a surprised to me that we’re started to see some higher numbers," Smith said. "We knew this was going to happen as we started to move towards the winter season."

Since the COVID vaccine is readily available, health officials are urging people to stay up-to-date with their shots ahead of large gatherings this holiday season.

"Number one is get vaccinated against COVID and the flu," Smith stated. "Even if its not a perfect match to the variants of COVID that are floating around or the variants of the flu that are floating around, the vaccines will give immunity to you, that will help protect."

The Chicago Department of Public Health also recommends you get tested if you have symptoms and follow isolation guidelines. Some students at the University of Illinois Chicago are already taking such precautions, among others.

"You can just wear your face mask when you go to class, and you'll be fine," said student Gilles Kone.

"Everyone are putting up with safety precautions, you know," stated student Nunayon Avoesh. "I think with time, things are going to get better."

For Chicago residents looking to get vaccinated against COVID or the flu, the city has a program that will bring vaccines directly to your home. Find more information here.