Illinois health officials are warning that respiratory viruses are "spready rapidly" in the lead-up to the holidays, with RSV, flu and COVID-19 continuing to spread as days shorten and temperatures cool.

“The U.S. is currently facing its highest flu hospitalization rate in a decade, with young children and seniors most at risk," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. "Vaccines remain our best tools to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19 and flu. I strongly recommend all that have not gotten full protection from COVID-19 and the flu to get vaccinated right away. Both the new COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot target the current strains of these viruses.”

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, has hit children in the Chicago area early this year, and doctors said cases still remain extremely high.

"It’s been pretty significant for us. A good percentage of our in-patient children have RSV. Almost 65 to 70 percent of in-patient children are RSV positive," said Dr. Michael Cappello, vice chair of pediatrics at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.

Cappello said managing the influx of patients is tricky.

"When the beds open up, we can move another patient in, but it's been constant, almost a revolving door, and that's across the country because we're seeing such a large surge, unprecedented surge of patients with these viral illnesses," Dr. Cappello said.

And now other viruses are starting to creep up too, according to Dr. Arti Barnes, the chief medical officer with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"The situation is still pretty critical and, unfortunately, based on what we're seeing coming right up behind RSV, which is flu and COVID, it's not time to let up yet," Dr. Barnes said.

As of Nov. 4, IDPH said there were only 18 pediatric intensive care beds available out of 289 statewide.

One big concern this year is not as many flu shots are going into arms as doctors would like.

"This year we have even lower flu vaccine rates among children then back in 2020-2021, during that season, and that is really alarming," Dr. Barnes said.

Flu cases are just starting to rise. About two weeks ago, Cappello said Advocate Children’s Hospital started seeing one to five flu cases every day. That's why doctors are urging families to act now.

"Get the flu vaccine if eligible to do so, so anyone 6 months and older, because that's going to help quell that a little bit and we don't have to have those patients be in-patient; that’s going to be much better for everybody," Cappello said.

Meanwhile, Illinois health officials reported 11,020 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 4, along with 38 additional deaths over the past six days.

Cases and deaths have seen a notable decline over the previous week, which saw 14,225 new COVID-19 cases and 54 additional deaths from the virus.

Last week, however, 31 counties were listed at a medium level of transmission over the past week. The state is also giving out one million at-home tests to 200,000 families in zip codes outside of Chicago listed as high on a "social vulnerability index."

With many of the symptoms of the viruses overlapping, both Cappello and Barnes said it's important to reach out to your child's pediatrician or your health care provider right away.

"It could be RSV. Adults do get RSV, too. It could be COVID. It could be flu. So contact your provider and say hey, 'Do I need to get tested. Do I need treatment?'" said Barnes.

Treatments for COVID and flu work best when started within two days of symptoms.