Englewood

Trio of Masked Gunmen Kill 23-Year-Old Englewood Man, Chicago Police Say

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

A 23-year-old man was killed after three masked gunmen entered his Englewood apartment Monday evening and shot him, according to police.

Tyrone Rogers was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A witness told investigators that three males in ski masks entered his apartment about 9:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

Local

Chicago OEMC 53 mins ago

Chicago Officials ‘Monitoring Situation' After Blake Decision in Kenosha

kenosha shooting 53 mins ago

Jacob Blake's Family ‘Won't Stop' Seeking Justice After Kenosha Shooting

The trio shot the man in his hip, chest and shoulder, and left the apartment, police said.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

No arrest has been announced.

Area One detectives were investigating the homicide as a home invasion.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

EnglewoodChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us