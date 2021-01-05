Trio of Masked Gunmen Kill 23-Year-Old Englewood Man, Chicago Police Say

A 23-year-old man was killed after three masked gunmen entered his Englewood apartment Monday evening and shot him, according to police.

Tyrone Rogers was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A witness told investigators that three males in ski masks entered his apartment about 9:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The trio shot the man in his hip, chest and shoulder, and left the apartment, police said.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

No arrest has been announced.

Area One detectives were investigating the homicide as a home invasion.