Train car strikes building in Elk Grove Village, police say

Authorities in suburban Elk Grove Village are on the scene after a train derailment Wednesday, with one car leaving the tracks and striking a building.

According to police, officers and firefighters are on the scene in the 1200 block of Kirk Street following the derailment.

The car that struck the building did not contain hazardous materials, and there is “no danger to the public,” according to officials.

The building is situated in an industrial park served by the Chicago Junction Railway.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.