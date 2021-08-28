Trailer Released For ‘Chicago Party Aunt,' Coming to Netflix Next Month

The trailer for the new Netflix original "Chicago Party Aunt" was released this week, as the show is set to take on the big screen next month and feature several Second City alumni.

The Chicago Party Aunt Twitter account released the trailer through social media on Thursday with a caption that read, "My show will be a lot like The Crown but with way more Van Halen. Coming September 17, only on Netflix!"

The provocative Twitter account will be transformed into an adult animated series, according to the show's creator and Illinoisan Chis Witaske, who is a long-time veteran of Chicago comedy.

"Saturday Night Live" writer Katie Rich and "Superstore" actor Jon Barinholtz, both of whom have strong ties to the Chicago comedy scene, said they are also involved in the production of the show.

"Superstore" star and Second City alumna Lauren Ash announced on social media that she will voice the main character of "Chicago Party Aunt," whose Twitter bio reads "If life gives you lemons, turn that [expletive] into Mike's Hard Lemonade."

"Chicago Party Aunt" announced the upcoming show on social media with a tweet that read "Holy [expletive]! Netflix just bought the rights to my life! Anybody have a password I can borrow?"

Over the years the "Chicago Party Aunt" Twitter account has acquired over 45,700 followers, where she provides her take on Chicago events and area news.