Traffic stop on Lake Shore Drive leads to police pursuit, crash on I-55

A police pursuit that began Friday as a traffic stop on southbound Lake Shore Drive ended in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway with two suspects taken into custody, officials said.

According to the Illinois State Police, at 6:19 a.m., a trooper was attempting to conduct a traffic stop at Lake Shore Drive at Montrose, on a vehicle wanted for Unlawful Use of Battery and Aggravated Battery.

The vehicle fled the scene and a police pursuit ensued, with the vehicle heading south on Lake Shore Drive. The vehicle entered I-55 southbound and crashed at I-55 at Pulaski, a release from the ISP said.

After the crash, two subjects attempted to flea on foot, the release says. The subjects were detained on the scene, the release continues.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to Total Traffic, delays and backups as a result of the incident were reported on I-55 between Kedzie and Cicero Avenues. At one point, one lane was blocked, and multiple police cars were at the scene, Total Traffic reports.

No further information was provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.