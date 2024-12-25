Tow truck driver killed in Kankakee County Christmas Eve crash, teen son seriously hurt

A collision between two semis on Christmas Eve morning in Kankakee County left a tow truck driver dead and his 15-year-old son with serious injuries, according to authorities and the tow truck company.

At around 7:06 a.m., troopers with the Illinois State Police were called to the area of Illinois Route 17 and Bull Creek road regarding the incident. According to state police, the driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control, striking the front of a second semi-tractor trailer.

One of the semis involved was a tow truck operated by Lynwood-based Ray & Wally's Towing, the business said on its Facebook page. The company's driver died at the scene. The driver's 15-year-old son, who was also in the semi, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to Ray & Wally's Towing.

"...This is a sad time for our team and the families involved," the company wrote in a Facebook post, in part. "We ask you to pray for the healing of his son and to bring his family some comfort in this tragic loss. May God be with our team as we work through this tragedy."

The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Wednesday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear which driver lost control.