A toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence has been safely located, according to Chicago police.

Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning.

Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches long and weighing 25 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, and a light complexion, according to police.

Further details on where the girl was found were not immediately available.