Toby Keith, LL Cool J Among Performances at Illinois State Fair

What do country music star Toby Keith and rap legend LL Cool J have in common?

They'll both be performing at the Illinois State Fair this year, organizers said Friday, announcing part of the entertainment lineup slated for the grandstand.

On his "Country Comes to Town" tour, Keith will hit the fairgrounds on Aug. 16, which also marks the fair's Veterans Day celebration. Craig Morgan will open for Keith, who has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, organizers said in a statement.

They won't be the only country artists at the state fair - Kane Brown kicks things off on Aug. 14, while Chris Young, alongside Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith, will take the stage on Aug. 18.

The next night, on Aug. 19, Grammy Award-winning LL Cool J will perform for what organizers said "is sure to be one of the Fair’s most hopping nights at the Grandstand."

And spanning even another genre, Puddle of Mudd - joined by Fuel, Trapt and Tantric - will perform on Aug. 20. Organizers said that show features special pricing with all tickets, seated and standing room only, costing $12 apiece.

Organizers also announced a free show on the fair's schedule: The Traveling Salvation Show performing a tribute to Neil Diamond on Senior Night, after inclement weather pushed up the start time of their performance last year and forced some concert-goers to miss the show.

Tickets for Kane Brown and Toby Keith start at $38 and $39, respectively, and go up to $58 and $59 dollars. Tickets for Chris Young and LL Cool J range from $27 to $47. All tickets go on sale on April 25 during the fair's kickoff event, organizers said.

Fair organizers also teased to five more concerts planned for this year's event that have yet to be announced. The Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 13 through 23 in Springfield.