TJ Maxx and Marshalls closing stores in Chicago. Here's where

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls will both be closing stores in Chicago next year, according to parent company TJX.

In a statement to NBC Chicago, TJX confirmed that the T.J. Maxx store located at 1008 South Canal St. and the Marshalls location at 7507 North Clark St. will both close in January.

The closures are in addition to others announced in New York as well.

The Chicago locations will close their doors on Jan. 6.

"We typically close or relocate a small number of stores each year," the company said. "We have offered the approximately 100 Associates working at these locations positions at nearby stores."

The company said it has already opened 31 T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores so far this year and more are expected to open before the year ends.

Already, there are more than 20 T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores in the Chicago area.

"We are grateful for the loyalty of our Chicago customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values," TJX said.

In August, the company announced gains in its second-quarter performance, reporting an increase of 6% in store sales.

"The third quarter is off to a very strong start and we are seeing tremendous off-price buying opportunities in the marketplace," Ernie Herrman, CEO and president of The TJX Companies, Inc., said in a statement. "We are in an outstanding position to continue shipping fresh and compelling merchandise to our stores and online throughout the fall and holiday selling seasons."