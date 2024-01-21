Timeline: Work week to begin with freezing rain, light snow

While the sub-zero wind chills have come and gone, winter is far from over.

The region will encounter slightly different conditions come Monday, with freezing drizzle expected to arrive and possibly lead to a dicey evening commute.

According to the National Weather Service, anywhere between one-to-two-tenths of an inch of ice are possible, with higher accumulations expected south of Interstate 88 and in parts of northern Indiana.

With winter weather advisories in effect for the Chicago area through Tuesday morning, here's what you can expect and when:

Sunday night

After experiencing wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero, temperatures rose slightly as Sunday progressed. While some areas have encountered clear skies, it appears we can't escape winter just yet.

Light flurries are expected to develop late Sunday night, though accumulation isn't likely.

Monday morning

The work week will begin with light snow and sleet across the Chicago area, however conditions might vary slightly depending on where you live. In the majority of the region - with the exception of Kankakee County - a mixture of light snow and sleet will persist in the morning hours before transitioning into freezing drizzle by the afternoon.

It'll be a slightly different story in Kankakee County, along with most of Northwest Indiana, as a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected.

Monday afternoon

Freezing drizzle will develop in the afternoon, with ice accumulations of 0.01 to 0.05 an inch anticipated.

Drivers are encouraged to be especially cautions as icy conditions could lead to slick roads. A few power outages as a result of the ice are possible as well, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday night

No matter where you're located across the Chicago area, you'll likely see freezing rain on Monday night. A second "more impactful" round of percipitation - likely in the form of freezing rain - is expected to occur starting in the evening hours.

This round will likely bring additional accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch of ice.

In the northwestern suburbs, freezing rain may mix with or transition to wet snow, according to the NWS.

Tuesday

Slick conditions may persist through the Tuesday morning commute - if ground temperatures are slow to warm and allow ice to remain present on untreated surfaces.

Rain will likely begin falling in the morning hours and continue through the afternoon throughout most of the region. The north and northwest suburbs, however, are expected to see both rain and snow.