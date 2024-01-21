Winter weather advisories issued as freezing rain could impact Chicago area  

The Chicago area will be under a winter weather advisory on Monday as snow and freezing rain could impact travel throughout the region.

According to the National Weather Service, anywhere between one-to-two-tenths of an inch of ice are possible across the area, with higher accumulations expected south of Interstate 88 and in parts of northern Indiana.

Areas north of Interstate 88 could see an inch or more of snow, with mixed precipitation expected throughout the day Monday.

Here’s how things are shaping up so far.

McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, and northern Cook County

A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 5 a.m. Monday and run through 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to NWS officials.

Wet snow is expected early Monday, potentially impacting the morning commute. As the sun comes up, that snow will transition to mixed precipitation, with some freezing drizzle possible.

During the evening, freezing rain is expected to fall in this area, but it could also transition back into wet snow depending on air temperatures in the area.

Up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible, along with an inch or more of snow accumulation. 5 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

DuPage, Will, and parts of Cook County

A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 9 a.m. Monday and last through 6 a.m. Tuesday in this area. Mixed precipitation is expected to begin in the morning, with some wet snow falling prior to the start of the advisory.

A dusting to an inch of snow is possible in this area.

During the afternoon, freezing drizzle is expected, but by Monday night freezing rain will occur areawide, resulting in accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch of ice.

That ice could stick around through part of Tuesday morning, as subfreezing ground temperatures could allow ice to remain present on untreated surfaces.

Power outages are possible because of ice accumulation, and travel could be impacted during the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton and Jasper counties

A winter weather advisory will impact these areas starting at 9 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, officials say.

Precipitation in this area will begin as a light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, transitioning into freezing drizzle by the afternoon hours.

A “more impactful” period of precipitation will occur Monday night, falling mainly in the form of freezing rain. Air temperatures will likely be above freezing, but subfreezing ground temps could cause ice to form on roads and sidewalks, especially in untreated areas.

Those slick roads and sidewalks could continue through Tuesday morning, with hazardous commuting conditions expected throughout Monday.

Up to two-tenths of an inch of ice could fall in these areas, leading to travel impacts and possible power outages.

LaPorte County

An advisory will go into effect at 3 p.m. Monday and run through noon Tuesday in parts of northern Indiana, including LaPorte County.

The precipitation will mix at times with rain and snow, but the main threat will be freezing rain, with up to two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation possible.

Some freezing rain possible during round one, then transition to freezing drizzle in the afternoon. More freezing rain Monday night.