Tim McGraw Added as Headliner in 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand Lineup

Tim McGraw has been added to the Illinois State Fair grandstand concert lineup, organizers announced Tuesday.

The country music star and three-time Grammy winner is slated to perform with Landon Parker at the fair on Aug. 17, with tickets going on sale Friday.

The announcement marks the latest headliner to be added to the lineup for this summer's fair.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Earlier this month, the Illinois State Fair announced Nelly, Ashanti and Ja Rule had been added to the list.

This year's Illinois State Fair Grandstand concert series also already features artists like REO Speedwagon, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH.

Tickets to the earlier-announced performances officially went on sale to the general public last month on the Ticketmaster website.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing multiple genres of music to our grandstand," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark in a statement. "Families shouldn’t have to break the bank to see one of our amazing shows and I think fairgoers will once again see we are bringing in top talent at affordable ticket prices."

The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 in Springfield.

Here's a look at the grandstand schedule:

Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90

Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110