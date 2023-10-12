Tickets to ‘Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum' go on sale this month

The iconic holiday light show at the Morton Arboretum in suburban Lisle will soon take center stage, and residents will be able to score their tickets in coming days.

According to a press release, tickets will be available for members beginning on Oct. 16, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Oct. 23.

Officials with the arboretum say that they’ve added new events and features this year, including a fully-ADA compliant trail, an 80’s-themed “Electric Illumination” night, and a newly-reimagined series of holiday light displays that will provide fun for the entire family.

Residents are encouraged to buy their tickets in advantage to take advantage of lower prices.

“Plan-ahead pricing offers the best deals on tickets the earlier you purchase, and depending on the date and time you choose,” director of public relations Tari Marshall said in a statement.

Residents seeking to purchase tickets can score a $5-per-ticket discount thanks to ComEd, using the promo code 2023COMEDLIGHTS, while supplies last.

Discounted tickets are also available for EBT and WIC cardholders, according to officials.

The “Illumination” season will get underway Nov. 18, and will run through Jan. 6. A total of 18 displays will be available, including the “Winter Radiance,” which will feature kinetic LED tall grasses that pay tribute with light and color to “indigenous Midwest plant species,” officials said.

Concession tents will serve hot chocolate, snacks and all sorts of other goodies for families to enjoy.

Finally, special events will also be available, including the “Electric Illumination” event. The late-night experience is designed for adults 18 and older, and will feature a mix of “trance and progressive house music,” officials said. The 80’s night celebration will take place on Dec. 29.

All “Electric Illumination” nights will take place on Fridays in December from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Illumibrew” will also return this year, offering a first look at the new installations while sampling local beers, ciders and meads. Tickets will be available for that event on Oct. 16, and will be available to those aged 21 and older.

More information can be found on the Morton Arboretum’s website.