Tickets released for Chicago area's newest interactive horror experience ‘Terror Roulette'

The Chicago area’s newest interactive horror experience doesn't open until the fall, but horror fans are already able to snag their tickets.

The Arboretum of South Barrington will be partnering with IWG Productions starting Sept. 29 to bring Terror Roulette to life.

The experience goes beyond a traditional haunted house with such intensity that participants must be 16 years or older, sign a waiver and establish a safe word before entering the haunted house, according to organizers.

Terror Roulette is open for groups of up to eight people with the possibility of being separated or reshuffled as they face a “roulette” of different challenges and horror experiences.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The experience will be open Sept. 29 through Oct. 31 on Thursdays through Sunday leading up to Halloween. Tickets went on sale Friday and can be found on the Terror Roulette website.