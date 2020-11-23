Tickets on Sale Monday for Chicago's New Immersive Van Gogh Experience

Tickets go on sale Monday for an immersive Vincent Van Gough exhibition opening in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood early next year.

Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago will reveal "Immersive Van Gough" Feb. 11, 2021 in the newly renovated three-story facility dedicated to "merging the boundaries between entertainment and culture."

Tickets go on sale Monday at 11 a.m. and will sell until May 2, available at vangoghchicago.com or by calling (844) 307-4644. Pricing starts at $39.99 and $24.99 for children ages 16 and younger.

The digital art exhibition, which initially captivated audiences in Toronto, takes a look into the works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh, according to a release.

“Both connoisseurs and new admirers of Van Gogh’s work are guaranteed a breathtaking perspective on the influential artist’s oeuvre. Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, animation and some of the finest works of art ever created, 'Immersive Van Gogh' is a uniquely mesmerizing experience that seemingly transports the viewer into the artist’s mind to see these timeless works as never before," Immersive Art Space co-producer Corey Ross said.

The exhibit will include illuminating projectors and Van Gogh's "head-to-toe brushstrokes" with animated details from his renowned works of art including "Self Portrait with Felt Hat" and "Starry Night."

According to a release, the hour-long walk-through experience will include several additional safety measures such as touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks, hand sanitizer stations and social distancing markers. The venue said all visitors must wear a mask throughout the exhibit.