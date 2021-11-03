Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Sale for December Shows in Chicago

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will come to Chicago, as well as surrounding cities, over the next two months with tickets already on sale.
TSO will be at Allstate Arena on Dec. 23 at 3 and 8 p.m. to celebrate 25 years of "Christmas Eve and Other Stories."
Tickets are currently on sale through ticketmaster here, ranging from $49.50 to over $200 for both show dates.
The group will be in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Nov. 17, in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Dec. 5, in Indianapolis, Indiana on Dec. 22, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Dec. 26 and in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 28.