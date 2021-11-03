Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Sale for December Shows in Chicago

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Perform At BB&T Center
Larry Marano

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will come to Chicago, as well as surrounding cities, over the next two months with tickets already on sale.

TSO will be at Allstate Arena on Dec. 23 at 3 and 8 p.m. to celebrate 25 years of "Christmas Eve and Other Stories."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Tickets are currently on sale through ticketmaster here, ranging from $49.50 to over $200 for both show dates.

The group will be in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Nov. 17, in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Dec. 5, in Indianapolis, Indiana on Dec. 22, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Dec. 26 and in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 28.

This article tagged under:

Trans-Siberian OrchestraAllstate Arena
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us