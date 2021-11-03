Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Sale for December Shows in Chicago

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will come to Chicago, as well as surrounding cities, over the next two months with tickets already on sale.

TSO will be at Allstate Arena on Dec. 23 at 3 and 8 p.m. to celebrate 25 years of "Christmas Eve and Other Stories."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tickets are currently on sale through ticketmaster here, ranging from $49.50 to over $200 for both show dates.

This year, bring your family together around the turntable for the rock holiday tradition you love. Get this special release of "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" out now!



Get it here 👉 https://t.co/AEKVPSHKb0 pic.twitter.com/2MTNaHkiie — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (@trans_siberian) October 29, 2021

The group will be in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Nov. 17, in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Dec. 5, in Indianapolis, Indiana on Dec. 22, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Dec. 26 and in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 28.