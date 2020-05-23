More Than 20,000 ComEd Customers Without Power as Outages Reported Across Area

Power outages are being reported in the area as a round of powerful thunderstorms impacts the region.

According to the ComEd outage map, more than 19,000 customers in suburban Will County are without power. Power lines were damaged in some areas, including in Crest Hill, as a thunderstorm led to a severe thunderstorm warning in the county.

According to the utility, 19,927 customers were without power as of 4:50 p.m.

Outages are also being reported in Cook County, where 686 customers are without power, and in Ogle County there are 534 customers in the dark after a strong thunderstorm went through the region.

