Thousands of Chicagoans who have the internet provider Astound RCN reported an outage Monday afternoon.

As of 3:39 p.m., 3,167 Astound Broadband users had reported outages, according to the website Down Detector. An additional 3,226 customers were without internet service as of 3:37 p.m., the website's RCN outage page stated. Outages were reported in Chicago and suburbs including Skokie, Morton Grove and Evanston.

Astound Broadband is the parent organization of the RCN Corporation.

Astound did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's requests for comment.