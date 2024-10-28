chicago news

Thousands of Astound RCN customers report internet outages in Chicago

As of 3:39 p.m., 3,167 Astound Broadband users had reported outages, according to the website Down Detector.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Thousands of Chicagoans who have the internet provider Astound RCN reported an outage Monday afternoon.

As of 3:39 p.m., 3,167 Astound Broadband users had reported outages, according to the website Down Detector. An additional 3,226 customers were without internet service as of 3:37 p.m., the website's RCN outage page stated. Outages were reported in Chicago and suburbs including Skokie, Morton Grove and Evanston.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Astound Broadband is the parent organization of the RCN Corporation.

Astound did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's requests for comment.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us