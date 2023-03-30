The "Coolest Thing in Illinois" has been announced -- and it's truly out of this world.

According to a press release, the Rosenberg Moon Habitat was named the winner of "Makers Madness," a March Madness-style bracket competition made up of more than 250 entries, including a rapid freeze ice flaker, a drug terminator, a brew cave and a 32 gallon trash can.

More than 300,000 votes were cast throughout the eight week competition, which concluded Wednesday with an awards ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Springfield.

“Illinois is a state built around innovation— from the Ferris Wheel to the dishwasher to the zipper," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "The best of that legacy continues to shine through with Makers Madness and the Rosenberg Moon Habitat by Ingersoll Machine Tools."

The habitat -- a 3D printed polymer structure designed to house humans on the moon -- was manufactured by Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford in collaboration with the Institut auf dem Rosenberg of Switzerland, the release says.

"Built to house a crew of two people, the habitat is the world’s tallest single-piece 3D printed polymer structure, with a height of 23 feet but a thickness of only 5 millimeters," it continues.

Previous winners of the contest include Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck made in Normal, the 797F Mining Truck -- the world's largest mechanical truck -- manufactured by Caterpillar, Inc. in Decatur, and a Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater by Termico Technologies in Elk Grove Village, the release says.