This Chicago restaurant has the best sandwich in Illinois, according to Yelp

Sandwiches come in many shapes and sizes with different toppings, from meats to vegetables, sauces and more.

While grilled cheese, BLT and roast beef are some of the most popular, they're just a sample of the many choices. When it comes to sandwiches, some are superior to others, according to Yelp reviewers.

The review website determined the best sandwich in every state by identifying businesses in the Sandwiches category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “sandwiches,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including geographic location and the volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the keyword.

In Illinois, sandwiches served at Firenze Italian Street Food topped the list. Taking lessons from Italy, the market -- with locations in the West Loop and West Town -- uses homemade Schiacciata bread made famous in the city of Florence.

"Co-owners Kevin Hunsberger and Alan Wallis have re-created their favorite street food from Florence, Italy—sandwiches made with schiacciata bread," its entry on the Best Sandwiches in Every State page read. "The crusty-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside bread is baked fresh daily for a small menu of sandwich creations, including a popular Spicy Soppressata."

Curious about which spots made the cut in other Midwest states? Here are which establishments serve the best sandwiches in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Indiana

Subito - Indianapolis

This tiny, takeout-only spot gets high marks for sandwiches on soft buns or ciabatta, baked in-house every day. The Dip, with beef brisket that’s brined for 72 hours and slow-roasted for 15, is a Yelper favorite. Check the daily calendar to see which soups, based on chef-owner Chuck Brezina’s 60+ recipes, are available.

Iowa

Charlotte's Kitchen - Johnston

Inspired by childhood memories of learning to cook with his grandma Charlotte, owner Michael Hanstad has turned this modern, fast-casual kitchen into an Iowa chicken sandwich mini-empire. The Crab Rangoon chicken sandwich, with wonton chips and Rangoon spread, is a popular standout.

Michigan

Ernie’s Market - Oak Park

Enormous sandwiches on fresh-baked onion rolls are the stuff of legend at this old-school suburban Detroit-area shop. Yelpers recommend the Monster, a sandwich piled high with 7 meats and 2 cheeses. Keep an eye out for beloved owner Ernie Hassan, who opened the shop back in 1955.

Wisconsin

Casetta Kitchen and Counter - Madison

Yelpers can’t get enough of the homemade focaccia at this Italian-sandwich hotspot, which is open only 4 hours a day (and sandwiches regularly sell out). Yelpers especially like the Paradigm, with spicy soppressata, mozzarella, homemade spicy tomato vinaigrette, arugula, and roasted peppers.