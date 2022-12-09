This Chicago-Area Main Street is in the Running for ‘Merriest Main Street' in the US

Many historical Main Streets in towns across the country go all out for the holidays, with lights, decorations, holiday events and more.

One of those festive Main Streets, in McHenry county, is in the running for the TODAY Show's "Merriest Main Street" as part of their "Countdown to Christmas."

Woodstock's Main Street, about 60 miles outside of Chicago, is being recognized by the TODAY Show for it's holiday atmosphere thanks to array of local and historic businesses, holiday events, thousands of Christmas lights and its historical outdoor square and gazebo -- which was used as the backdrop to film all the outdoor scenes in the iconic 1993 movie Groundhog Day.

"Our local businesses keep Woodstock unique," Mayor Michael Caldwell says. "We have a chocolatier, a train store, an independent bookstore. We dress up our historical buildings in Christmas lights. It's an iconic place."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to Woodstock Business Development Director Danielle Gulli, the town was nominated for the TODAY show segment by community members who sent in applications and photos.

"Several residents submitted on Woodstock’s behalf," Gulli said, in a blog post. “We’re really thankful to the community members who took the time to brag about their town. It’s a real community effort here.”

The town, of approximately 25,00 people, is about 60 miles west of Chicago.