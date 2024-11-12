Thinking about Thanksgiving already? Butterball's Turkey hotline is open for business

Looking ahead to the holidays already and thinking you'll need some help preparing your Thanksgiving meal?

Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line has returned for another year.

A holiday staple, the hotline is available to answer all your questions - from the common ones - like whether to brine and how long to cook your turkey - to others that may be less frequently asked.

Butterball is there to provide advice even before you start cooking. For instance, its website has a page dedicated to How to Choose a Turkey. Other highlighted topics include How to Thaw a Frozen Turkey and How to Stuff a Turkey.

Its website is the prime place to go for other frequently asked questions and how-to guides, such as those on placing a meat thermometer, checking a turkey for doneness or carving a bird.

If your questions can't be answered online - or you would rather chat with a person about your turkey conundrum - you can call the hotline at 1-800-288-8372 or text 844-877-3456.

Turkey Talk-Line experts are ready to answer holiday hosting questions through Dec. 24, according to Butterball.