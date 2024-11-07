Things to do in Chicago area this weekend: Nov. 8-Nov. 10

Black Harvest Film Festival

WHAT: Celebrating three decades of showcasing Black cinematic voices and visions across the diaspora, the Black Harvest Film Festival features more than 75 Chicago premieres, with 13 feature films and 10 shorts programs from 18 different countries.

WHERE: Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 8 - Thursday, Nov. 21

Bram Stoker’s 'Dracula' in Concert

WHAT: The Chicago Philharmonic and the Chicago Chamber Choir perform the score of Bram Stoker’s "Dracula" in the North American premiere with in-sync dialogue and sound effects from the original film.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

WHAT: The Marriott Theatre presents a stage adaptation of the classic movie, Irving Berlin's "A White Christmas."

WHERE: 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, IL

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, Dec. 29

'DogMan: The Musical'

WHAT: "DogMan: The Musical" is a hilarious, heartfelt family adventure based on the worldwide bestselling series from the creator of "Captain Underpants."

WHERE: Studebaker Theatre, 410 S. Michigan Ave., Fine Arts Building, Chicago

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, Dec. 1

Chicago Toy and Game Fair

WHAT: The 22nd annual Chicago Toy & Game Fair, the largest of its kind in the country, offers experiential and immersive activities for all ages.

WHERE: Stevens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10

The 312 Comedy Festival

WHAT: The 312 Comedy Festival returns to Chicago with almost 20 events at various venues around Chicago.

WHERE: Zanies, Park West, Vic Theatre, Riviera Theatre and Chicago Theatre

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, Nov. 10

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco

WHAT: Some call Arlington Heights native Sebastian Maniscalco the undisputed king of physical comedy. He brings his "It Ain't Right Tour" to Chicago for two shows.

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

WeishFest 2024: Paying It Forward

WHAT: In 2012, before Andrew Weishar passed away of colorectal cancer at age 21, he had one request: to pay forward the kindness shown to his family during his battle with cancer. His family created WeishFest, and this year, O.A.R. is the headliner.

WHERE: The Salt Shed Indoors, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Rapper Lupe Fiasco

WHAT: Chicago native Lupe Fiasco is on his Samurai Tour to showcase his new concept album that blends sharp lyricism, urban mythology, and philosophical reflection.

WHERE: The Salt Shed Indoors, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10