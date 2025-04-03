North suburban police investigating fatal pedestrian crash that left 33-year-old woman killed

Police in suburban Gurnee are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash initially believed to be a hit-and-run that left a 33-year-old woman dead.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday in near Delany Road and Sunset Avenue, police said. The pedestrian, a 33-year-old female, was struck by a Ford E450 truck was found unresponsive by officers and pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports suggested the incident was first believed to be a hit-and-run, police said. A further investigation determined the driver of Ford pulled off into the roadway and into a nearby business after the crash.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with officers, police added.

The roadway was closed for several hours Wednesday, and the Major Crash Assistance Team was on scene to assist with the investigation. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning with the Lake County Coroner's Office, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.