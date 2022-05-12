Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

It’s beginning to look a lot like summer, and Chicagoans are in for a treat this weekend.

From a rooftop bars to a flower festival, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the warm weather in the area.

Here are 10 activities you can check out:

Grab Drinks at Rooftop Bars

Why raise the roof when you can lounge on it? With warm weather on the horizon, many bars are taking their experiences to another, more elevated level.

Bars are opening up their rooftops, so guests can kick back with a drink, soak in the sun and catch prime views of the city ahead of summer's onset.

Here's a list of 10 local rooftop bars that are open for the weekend:

Bar Avec

Ceris

Cindy’s

Kennedy Rooftop

Offshore

Raised

Tanta

Utopian Tailgate

Vu Rooftop Bar

Z Bar

Dine on Free Pizza

Yes, free pizza.

Ahead of National Pizza Party Day, which falls May 20, Jet's Pizza is hosting a party of their own Saturday.

The eatery will offer every customer at its new Rogers Park establishment a free one-topping "4 Corner Pizza." No purchase will be necessary to enjoy.

While the Detroit-style pizza place has 10 locations throughout the city, the deal will be available only at the 7070 North Clark St. location.

Stroll Through a Tulip Festival

With flowers beginning to bloom for the season, Richardson Farm debuted its annual tulip festival over Mother's Day.

While 600,000 tulips are rooted in the farm in Spring Grove, 100,000 of them are showing color with a few already popping open. Warm weather is expected to further the blooms along, according to the farm.

Food trucks are stationed on the lake-front grounds, and freshly-made donuts, popcorn and kettle corn also are available at the farm.

Tickets are available here. Each purchased ticket will come with one tulip.

Party With Penguins

The Shedd Aquarium is throwing "The Great Penguin Party."

At the 1920s-themed event, guests can sip drinks from an open bar, munch on hors d'oeuvres and hear live music performed by the Alan Gresik Swing Orchestra while checking out the aquarium.

Tickets are available here.

See the Buckingham Fountain Turn on

The Buckingham Fountain is set to surge with the flip of a switch Saturday.

The Chicago Park District announced Grant Park’s iconic landmark will be turned in partnership with ComEd for their eighth annual "Switch on Summer" celebration.

Onsite festivities will flow at the event for the first time in two years, with family-friendly activities, entertainment, local food vendors and giveaways lined up to take place from noon to 3 p.m.

ComEd also will livestream the fountain ceremony here when the time comes.

Wander Through an Outdoor Art Exhibit

The Morton Arboretum’s new outdoor exhibition currently houses five soaring sculptures — collectively called “Human+Nature” — by artist Daniel Popper.

Each sculpture draws parallels between a human figure and nature. The pieces range in height from 15 to 26 feet and are made of glass-reinforced concrete, wood, fiberglass and steel.

Access to the exhibit is included with a timed-entry admission to the Morton Arboretum. Tickets are available here here.

Promenade at a “Bridgerton” Ballroom Dance

Esteemed members of the Ton are invited to a soiree in Chicago. “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” transformed the XS Tennis courts in the city into Regency-era London for fans of Netflix’s global hit.

The pop-up features immersive decor and costumes, Instagramable floral drapes, towering powdered wigs and a cast of royal actors for guests over 21 years old to enjoy.

Organizers also plan to have a live string quartet playing iconic tracks from the show, including a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

The immersive extravaganza will run for 90 minutes. Tickets are available here.

Watch Art on theMart

Art on theMart is running its spring programming at 8:30 and 9 p.m. nightly.

The artistic installation will display 30-minute video projections across the 25-story Merchandise Mart throughout June 29.

Climate change is at the center of this year’s theme, which is presented in partnership with the Shedd Aquarium.

The Chicago Riverwalk, particularly the section between Wells Street and Franklin Street, offers the best views of the show. More information about the show is available here.

Check Out Various Flower Conservatories

Can't get enough flower sightings? Well, two Chicago conservatories are showcasing even more blooms.

Garfield Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Knock Knock" features a collection of vintage doors hanging above arrangements of tulips, hydrangeas, daffodils and hyacinth. An abundance of knock-knock jokes can be expected, according to the website. Tickets are available here.

Lincoln Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Pillars of Spring" displays over a dozen freestanding pillars covered geraniums, nemesias, snapdragons, fuschias and more. Tickets are available here.

Tour an Immersive Exhibit

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” opened Feb. 24 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and illustrates several stages of the Mexican-born artist's life on a grander scale with animated projections of her artwork set to music.

Visitors can book a 35-minute yoga session with a certified instructor in the multi-sensory Kahlo exhibit, too. After class, guests can wander the exhibit for 25 minutes.

The experience will be open until May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.