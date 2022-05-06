Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Chicago events are ramping up for the weekend, especially with Mother's Day right around the corner.

From a wine tasting to a flower festival, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the weekend in the area.

Here are activities you can check out:

See Fully Bloomed Cherry Blossoms Before They Fall

Nearly 160 cherry blossom trees in Chicago's Jackson Park have reached their peak blooms, but they won't last long.

The trees remain in full bloom for just three to eight days, and that could change depending on the weather, according to the Chicago Park District.

To be considered in "full bloom," nearly all buds of the cherry blossoms have to be fully opened. The park district tracks each stage of the buds, from Stage 1 (buds swelling or closed), to Stage 6 (flowers fully opened).

As of April 30, the trees were in Stage 6, which means the blooms will last for just a couple more days. The bloom is considered finished when the flower petals have fallen from the trees.

Stroll Through a Tulip Festival

Richardson Farm is debuting its annual tulip festival this weekend, with the flowers beginning to bloom for the season.

While 600,000 tulips are rooted in the farm in Spring Grove, 100,000 of them are showing color with a few already popping open. Warm weather is expected to further the blooms along, according to the farm.

Two local food trucks will be stationed on the lake-front grounds, and freshly-made donuts, popcorn and kettle corn also will be available at the farm. A wine tasting will run at the gift shop, too.

The festival will open for the season at 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are available here, and parking will be free. Each purchased ticket will come with one tulip.

Head to a Wine Tasting

Sip and savor wines at the Morton Arboretum's Spring Wine Tasting.

Choose from 25 one-ounce samples from a selection of over 80 different wines while wandering around scenes from the arboretum.

Food will be available for purchase, and various art vendors will be stationed throughout the event.

The tasting is set from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and tickets are available here.

Promenade at a “Bridgerton” Ballroom Dance

Esteemed members of the Ton are invited to a soiree in Chicago. “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” transformed the XS Tennis courts in the city into Regency-era London for fans of Netflix’s global hit.

The pop-up features immersive decor and costumes, Instagramable floral drapes, towering powdered wigs and a cast of royal actors for guests over 21 years old to enjoy.

Organizers also plan to have a live string quartet playing iconic tracks from the show, including a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

The immersive extravaganza will run for 90 minutes. Tickets are available here.

Wander Through an Outdoor Art Exhibit

The Morton Arboretum’s new outdoor exhibition currently houses five soaring sculptures — collectively called “Human+Nature” — by artist Daniel Popper.

Each sculpture draws parallels between a human figure and nature. The pieces range in height from 15 to 26 feet and are made of glass-reinforced concrete, wood, fiberglass and steel.

Access to the exhibit is included with a timed-entry admission to the Morton Arboretum. Tickets can be purchased here.

Watch Art on theMart

Art on theMart is running its spring programming at 8:30 and 9 p.m. nightly.

The artistic installation will display 30-minute video projections across the 25-story Merchandise Mart throughout June 29.

Climate change is at the center of this year’s theme, which is presented in partnership with the Shedd Aquarium.

The Chicago Riverwalk, particularly the section between Wells Street and Franklin Street, offers the best views of the show. More information about the show is available here.

Check Out Various Flower Conservatories

Can't get enough flower sightings? Well, two Chicago conservatories are showcasing even more blooms.

Garfield Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Knock Knock" features a collection of vintage doors hanging above arrangements of tulips, hydrangeas, daffodils and hyacinth. An abundance of knock-knock jokes can be expected, according to the website. Tickets are available here.

Lincoln Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Pillars of Spring" displays over a dozen freestanding pillars covered geraniums, nemesias, snapdragons, fuschias and more. Tickets are available here.

Tour an Immersive Exhibit

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” opened Feb. 24 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and illustrates several stages of the Mexican-born artist's life on a grander scale with animated projections of her artwork set to music.

Visitors can book a 35-minute yoga session with a certified instructor in the multi-sensory Kahlo exhibit, too. After class, guests can wander the exhibit for 25 minutes.

The experience will be open until May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.