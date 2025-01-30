Woodstock Groundhog Days

WHAT: Woodstock, Illinois, where the "Groundhog Day" movie was filmed, is celebrating with a four-day festival called Woodstock Groundhog Days, capped off with Woodstock Willy's Prognostication early Sunday morning.

WHERE: Woodstock, Illinois, located 51 miles northwest of Chicago's Loop

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Feb. 2

Chicago Travel & Adventure Show

WHAT: Looking for the hottest destinations for your next vacation? The Chicago Travel & Adventure Show offers experts, exhibitions and guest speakers to help you plan your itinerary.

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 2

Tinley Park Golf Show

WHAT: Get ready for golf season at the Tinley Park Golf Show, which features a driving range and top equipment and apparel representatives.

WHERE: Tinley Park Convention Center, 18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 2

Global Connections Series: Lunar New Year Celebration

WHAT: Ushering in the Year of the Snake, Navy Pier comes alive with a Lunar New Year Celebration. There will be performances, music, art and interactive, family-friendly activities.

WHERE: 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

ADFF: Chicago 2025

WHAT: The Architecture & Design Film Festival and Chicago Architecture Center present ADFF: Chicago 2025, with nine films screening at the Gene Siskel film Center.

WHERE: 164 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 2

'Bite the Burbs' Restaurant Week

WHAT: Explore culinary delights during "Bite the Burbs" Restaurant Week, featuring more than 60 restaurants across 12 western suburbs.

WHERE: Various locations

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31, through Saturday, Feb. 8

Comedian Jimmy O. Yang

WHAT: Jimmy O. Yang is a Hong Kong-American comedian and actor best known for his role on HBO's "Silicon Valley."

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

WHAT: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" ends its Chicago run this weekend.

WHERE: The Nederlander Theatre, 20 E. Randolph St. Chicago

WHEN: Through Saturday, Feb. 1

Concert: The String Cheese Incident

WHAT: The jam band The String Cheese Incident performs two shows at The Salt Shed this weekend.

WHERE: 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1

Concert: David Gray

WHAT: British singer songwriter David Gray brings his "White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour" to Chicago.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2

Concert: Billy Gibbons

WHAT: Best known as guitarist and primary vocalist for ZZ Top, Billy Gibbons brings his solo tour to Chicago

WHERE: Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb 1