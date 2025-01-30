Lou Malnati's offering heart-shaped pizzas in February at all locations

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and those looking to celebrate the occasion with a deep dish pizza are in luck this year.

Iconic pizza chain Lou Malnati's is offering heart-shaped deep dish pizzas at all locations throughout the month of February. Deep dish lovers outside the Chicago area can also order the pies on the restaurant's website.

As part of the limited-time offering, Lou Malnati's will be donating $1 for every heart-shaped pizza sold to support local Feeding America food banks in markets that Lou Malnati's serves, according to a press release.

The 9-inch heart-shaped pizzas will be available with cheese, pepperoni, and sausage throughout the month.

In addition to the heart-shaped pies, Lou Malnati's is also offering a "Spreading Hearts" package for Valentine's Day, which includes one heart-shaped deep dish pizza, one heart-shaped chocolate chip cookie and two tiny pewter hearts, so the recipient and gift-giver can each have one.

More information on the February offerings can be found here.