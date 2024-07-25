Fiesta del Sol

WHAT: Billed as the largest Latino festival of its kind in the country, Fiesta del Sol celebrates 52 years of serving the community.

WHERE: Cermak between Ashland and Morgan in Pilsen, Chicago

WHEN: Thursday, July 25 - Sunday July 28

Pierogi Fest

WHAT: Pierogi Fest is all about celebrating Eastern European heritage through its favorite foods.

WHERE: 1417 119th St., Whiting, Indiana

WHEN: Friday, July 26 - Sunday, July 28

Taste of Lincoln Avenue

WHAT: Besides tastings from local restaurants, the 40th annual Taste of Lincoln Avenue also has whiskey tastings, a kids carnival and, new this year, a dog parade.

WHERE: 2500 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Friday July 26 - Sunday, July 28

Wicker Park Fest

WHAT: Wicker Park Fest celebrates the neighborhood's rich musical heritage, vibrant nightlife and restaurants.

WHERE: Milwaukee Avenue between Damen and Ashland, Chicago

WHEN: Friday July 26 - Sunday, July 28

Chinatown Summer Fair

WHAT: The Chinatown Summer Fair opens with a lion dance procession, followed by Asian performances, kung fu demonstrations, samplings from Chinatown's restaurants and more.

WHERE: Wentworth Avenue between Cermak and 24th Place, Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, July 27 - Sunday, July 28

GhanaFest

WHAT: The 36th annual GhanaFest showcases Ghanaian culture through art, music fashion and food.

WHERE: Washington Park, 5600 S. Russell Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, July 27

iO Fest

WHAT: iO Fest is billed as the largest comedy fest in Chicago, featuring more than 70 acts from all over the world.

WHERE: iO Theatre, 1501 N. Kingsbury St., Chicago

WHEN: Thursday, July 25 - Sunday, July 28

Comedian Pete Davidson

WHAT: Pete Davidson, a former cast member on NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" and currently the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock's critically acclaimed comedy "Bupkis" stops into town on tour.

WHERE: Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave, Gary, Indiana

WHEN: Friday, July 26. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Legendary Singer Johnny Mathis

WHAT: 88-year-old Johnny Mathis brings his Voice of Romance Tour to the area for one show only.

WHERE: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond, Indiana

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26

Pretenders US Tour 2024

WHAT: The Pretenders bring their US tour to Chicago for one sold-out show.

WHERE: Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, July 26

Legendary Singer Barry Manilow

WHAT: Barry Manilow calls his new show, the "Last Chicago Concert."

WHERE: Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27