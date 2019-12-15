Thieves Smash Car Windows in West Loop: Police

Police are warning residents about someone breaking windows to steal from parked vehicles this month in the West Loop.
In each case, someone broke a rear passenger window of a vehicle to take items from within, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The thefts occurred:
- Between 6:55 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 1300 block of West Randolph Street;
- Between 7:10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 1400 block of West Randolph;
- Between 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1500 block of West Washington Street;
- About 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1200 block of West Randolph;
- About 10 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1200 block of West Randolph;
- Between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 1300 block of West Randolph;
- Between 8 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 100 block of North Willard Court;
- Between 7:40 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 1200 block of West Randolph;
- About 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 100 block of North Ada Street; and
- Between 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 1200 block of West Washington.
No suspect description was available, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
