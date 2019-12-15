Chicago Police

Thieves Smash Car Windows in West Loop: Police

At least 10 thefts have occurred this month alone, police say

Police are warning residents about someone breaking windows to steal from parked vehicles this month in the West Loop.

In each case, someone broke a rear passenger window of a vehicle to take items from within, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

  • Between 6:55 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 1300 block of West Randolph Street;
  • Between 7:10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 1400 block of West Randolph;
  • Between 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1500 block of West Washington Street;
  • About 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1200 block of West Randolph;
  • About 10 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1200 block of West Randolph;
  • Between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 1300 block of West Randolph;
  • Between 8 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 100 block of North Willard Court;
  • Between 7:40 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 1200 block of West Randolph;
  • About 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 100 block of North Ada Street; and
  • Between 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 1200 block of West Washington.

No suspect description was available, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

