These Chicago-Area Restaurants Will Run Specials on Labor Day

Looking for a way to savor Labor Day? Several restaurants in the Chicago area are running specials in honor of the holiday that marks the unofficial start to fall.

Here are a few local places that will offer deals Monday:

Aba

Fulton Market District’s Mediterranean restaurant will run brunch for an extended day until 3 p.m., with spinach and avocado frittatas, smoked salmon spread on Jerusalem bagel and more on the menu. The restaurant is located at 302 N. Green St.

Reservations can be made here.

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!

The Lincoln Park tapas restaurant will host brunch nearly all-day long from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. From the menu, diners can feast on beef tenderloin Benedict or breakfast paella.

Reservations can be made here.

The Hampton Social

The Hampton Social's brunch will have new crab cake Benedicts, along with sparkling seafood towers and signature cocktails up for grabs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The restaurant has locations across the Chicago area.

Reservations can be made here.

Mac's Wood Grilled

Labor Day festivities will mesh with an AEW "All Out" viewing party this weekend at Mac's Wood Grilled, located at 1801 W. Division St. Visitors will be able to order smoked bacon cheddar brats while sipping on cucumber mules starting at 11 a.m. throughout the weekend. The viewing party will be hosted 7 p.m. Sunday.

Reservations cannot be made in advance.

Navy Pier

The Great American Lobster Fest will kick off Navy Pier's revolving door of weekend programs, offering foodies live lobster from the cold waters of the East Coast. Organizers noted that other meals will be available for non-seafood lovers.

The festival, which is billed as the largest seafood festival in the Midwest, will run from Friday to Sunday. Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased here.