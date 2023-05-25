Some Chicago-area doughnuts are earning high praise in a new ranking of some of the best in the U.S. just in time for National Doughnut Day.

The Underground Donut Tour released its list of “America’s Greatest Donuts,” using the results of a contest that racked up more than 22,000 votes and invited nearly 500 shops to participate. According to the ranking, the Chicago-area is well-represented.

D & D’s Place, located in the 8300 block of South Kedzie in Chicago, was awarded the top spot in the chocolate-glazed, fritter and fruit-flavored doughnut categories.

Stan’s Donuts, with locations all over the city and suburbs, was also honored for their blueberry cream cheese pocket, which was named the best fruit-filled doughnut in America.

But the overall fan favorite can also be found in the Midwest.

Indiana’s Rise’n Roll Bakery took the top spot on the list, even earning a title for their cinnamon caramel doughnut, which was named the most popular in the country and was one of seven top prizes they won for their offerings.

The chain, with nearby locations in Schererville, Cedar Lake and Valparaiso, also won categories for the Greatest Cake Doughnut, the Greatest Cream-Filled Doughnut and more.

According to their website, the Underground Donut Tour was started in Chicago in 2015 and has since expanded to 18 cities around the world. Tours can be booked through the group’s website, and doughnut-lovers can find more information on the best places to satisfy their sweet tooth.

National Doughnut Day will take place on June 2.