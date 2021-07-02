These are the Most Popular Dog Breeds Across Chicago in 2021

As more people gained a "pandemic pet" over the last year, a new study revealed the most popular dog breeds in Chicago from 2020 to 2021.

According to Rover, the Cockapoo was the top-ranked dog over the past year for Chicago residents.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's a list of the top five:

Cockapoo American Pit Bull Terrier Pembroke Welsh Corgi English Bulldog French Bulldog

As the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay indoors, 67% of American dog owners reported getting a new furry friend during 2020 and 2021, according to Rover's study.

Nationally, the study found that Goldendoodles made the biggest leap in popularity over the past year, making them the study's "pandemic puppy" breed.

The top 10 dogs nationwide were as follows: Mixed breed, Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever, German Shephard, Goldendoodle, Chihuahua, Siberian Huskey, Yorkshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier and Australian Shephard.

Mixed dogs came out on top this year, with more than half of survey participants saying they got dogs who were combination of breeds, Rover said.

According to the study, the top qualities people look for in a dog are a pup that will snuggle, a breed that will get along with other pets and a breed that is highly intelligent.