The ‘Home Alone' House Becomes Available on Airbnb Tuesday. Here's How to Book it

This is it — don't get scared now.

That is to say that Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. CT, the original "Home Alone" house will become available for you to book on Airbnb for night only.

If you're fast enough to book it, you and up to three other guests can enjoy a holiday evening inside the famous McCallister movie house, filled with Christmas decorations, booby traps, a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese, junk food, rubbish and more.

The inside of the Winnetka home is even decked out to look exactly how you remember it.

Kevin's brother Buzz will be your host for the evening. He'll have a special guest with him, too — and no, it's not his girlfriend.

It's his pet tarantula.

The one-night-only stay costs $25, and consists of 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms (where you'll likely find a can of Peter McCallister's aftershave).

Just watch out for the ornaments on the floor.

Local COVID-19 guidelines will apply (Illinois is currently under an indoor mask mandate), and guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago.

Airbnb says its closely monitoring Chicago infection rates and government policies, and will offer booking guests a $1,000 USD Airbnb travel credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.