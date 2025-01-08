The CTA will no longer use Twitter/X for service alerts, agency says

The CTA will no longer use X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to send service updates and alerts to passengers.

In an announcement in recent days, the CTA said that it had decided to suspend its usage of the accounts because of policy changes at X that left “riders at risk of being misinformed” about service disruptions.

“The CTA suspended the use of its CTA and CTAAlert accounts on Twitter because recent changes to the platform put riders at risk of being misinformed about real-time service updates,” the agency said in a statement. “The decision to suspend the use of these two accounts allows CTA to improve the accuracy and transparency of its service alerts by cutting out an unreliable middleman service that created lags and confusion.”

CTA officials told NBC Chicago alerts were showing up out of sequence on the platform, leading to out-of-date information being conveyed to passengers. The agency also said that posts with links were not showing up in the feeds of riders.

According to the agency, service updates will still be available on its Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Bluesky accounts. Customers can also get service alerts sent via email and text messages, with sign-up available on the agency’s website.

The agency will maintain an X account sending updates on its long-term capital improvement program on the Red and Purple lines, according to officials.