A new bar is opening Thursday in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood -- but this one is a little different than your typical watering hole.

The Cauldron, a "wizard-inspired immersive potion making experience" opens Thursday in Chicago inside a 10,000 sq. ft. former bank. According to officials, the Chicago location is the bar's third and largest U.S. venue to open.

The walk-in restaurant and bar, located at 1612 W Division St., features a wizard-themed speakeasy "hidden inside the venue's safety deposit bank vault," along with potion making classes with wands.

And yes, you read that correctly.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"The Cauldron’s signature, immersive Potion-Making Experience combines working magic wands crafted using proprietary technology at The Cauldron's workshop in London with science-based drinks that bubble, smoke, and change color," a release from the venue says. "It’s akin to a cocktail-making workshop meets an escape room using magic wand tech."

The class also involves "Spellcasting 101," where guests receive their drinks "via the glittering head of a unicorn, dragon or phoenix."

Ticketing options range, with some alcohol-free class options for customers ages 7-21.

The Cauldron also features unique cocktails with different "effects" like fire, ice, smoke, color change, served inside the the wizard-themed bank and speakeasy.

"Customers can opt to use a coin of The Cauldron’s own wizard currency, which is handed to the vault’s bank teller in exchange for a magic wand-poured cocktail," the release says.

The venue also includes a gift shop, and serves British comfort food with a "fancy twist."

The bar is open Tuesdays through Sundays beginning at 5 p.m. More information can be found here.