Wizard-Themed Bar, Complete With Potion-Making Classes, Coming to Wicker Park

Combining wizardry and mixology, a new bar and restaurant is coming to Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood later this spring.

The Cauldron, which features locations in both the United States and the United Kingdom, will open its newest space at the corner of Ashland and Division beginning on May 4, and fans of “Harry Potter” and other magic-based franchises are sure to find something enchanting about the space.

The spot is going to be located at the site of a restaurant that closed in 2017. The location used to serve as a bank, and the new restaurant will incorporate key elements, including transforming the bank vault into a “speakeasy,” the first time the Cauldron company has embarked on that adventure, according to officials.

The multi-use space is highlighted by an immersive potion-making class, where guests are encouraged to don cloaks and to wield wands (which are sensor-based and actually trigger elements of the experience) as they make drinks and learn about mixology.

Tickets to the experience, which start at $45 apiece, including a welcome drink, two cocktails and a full interactive experience, according to the restaurant’s website.

Those seeking to explore the speakeasy can do so on a walk-in basis, but reservations are also welcome by calling 732-538-7630 or emailing the company.

Finally, a bar and restaurant will nourish visitors seeking to experience something new and interesting.

More information can be found on the company’s website.