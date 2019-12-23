‘That’s Horrifying:’ Residents React to Shooting Near Chicago’s 606 Trail

Walkers and bicyclists who spent part of their Monday on the 606 trail on Chicago's Northwest Side were shocked to learn a shooting had happened in the area.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Drake, a 17-year-old man was shot in the face while standing on a porch of a home near the elevated portion of the trail, Chicago police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the nose and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Neighbors who live in the area said they believe the shooter or shooters shot toward a nearby factory from an adjacent overpass.

The incident happened on a busy afternoon on an unusually warm winter day.

"It's generally safe," said resident Edward Johnson, referring to the trail. "I come here almost every day."

While some residents said they plan to be more aware of their surroundings following the shooting, others have their own strategies to stay safe.

"...I kind of have a cutoff," said resident Thea Cudnowski. "Past 8 p.m. I don't like to run along here. Just to be a little safer."

Police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related Monday night. No one has been arrested.