That Was Fast! Jack White's 400-Person Show at Chicago's Empty Bottle Sells Out in Minutes

Tickets to Jack White's last-minute, surprise Chicago show at the Empty Bottle didn't last long.

Earlier this week, White, who is scheduled to perform Thursday at the Aragon Ballroom, announced a surprise, last-minute Wednesday show at the Empty Bottle in Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

According to the venue's website, the show is meant to be "phone-free," and an "unplugged, real life experience."

Tickets, which were limited to two-per-purchase, went on sale Tuesday, first to Third Man Record Vault members in the morning, followed by a general public sale at noon.

However, shortly after they hit the market, tickets to the show had sold out.

According to the Empty Bottle, the max capacity for the venue is 400.

Resale tickets for White's Thursday show appear to still be available through the resale marketplace Ticket Liquidator.