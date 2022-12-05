Jack White Announces Surprise Show at Chicago's Empty Bottle

Rock artist Jack White is slated to hit Chicago, playing a last-minute show Wednesday night at the Empty Bottle before heading to the Argon Ballroom for a performance the following day.

The show is expected to be rather intimate experience with the White Stripes member, as it will be a phone-free event.

Tickets will be available to Third Man Record Vault members at 9 a.m. and release to the general public at noon Tuesday. Tickets will be sold only on the Empty Bottle's website. Customers looking to make a purchase will be limited to two tickets.

The Ukrainian Village venue's doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with the show scheduled for 9 p.m. The person who purchased the ticket must be present at check-in with an ID and the card they used to purchase tickets, the Empty Bottle noted.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Concert-goers must be 21 or older, according to the venue.

White will then perform alongside Wet Leg and Starcrawler at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1106 W. Lawrence Ave.