Thanksgiving Recipes: NBC 5 Anchors and Reporters Share Their Signature Holiday Dishes

With Thanksgiving Thursday and more holidays on the horizon, NBC 5 anchors and reporters have been sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them.

Here are the team's signature recipes:

Patrick Fazio’s Corn Casserole

This week, NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them. On Tuesday, Patrick Fazio shared a video of his 9-year-old daughter making their family favorite corn casserole.

Kye Martin's Boozy Holiday Drink

This week, NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them. On Monday, Kye Martin shares the boozy treat she dubbed "Santa's Little Helper."

Iisha Scott’s Gingerbread Latte

Iisha Scott shows viewers how to make the gingerbread latte she has been loving this fall.

Michelle Relerford’s ‘Famous’ Mac and Cheese

NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them. In this video, Michelle Relerford shows viewers how to make her "famous" mac and cheese, with a little help from a celebrity.