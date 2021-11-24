Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Recipes: NBC 5 Anchors and Reporters Share Their Signature Holiday Dishes

With Thanksgiving Thursday and more holidays on the horizon, NBC 5 anchors and reporters have been sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them. 

Here are the team's signature recipes:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Patrick Fazio’s Corn Casserole

This week, NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them. On Tuesday, Patrick Fazio shared a video of his 9-year-old daughter making their family favorite corn casserole.

Local

south shore 39 mins ago

Worker Rescued From Mud-Filled Hole on Chicago's South Side

batavia police department 54 mins ago

Aurora Man Killed in Head-On Crash With School Bus in Suburban Batavia

Kye Martin's Boozy Holiday Drink

This week, NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them. On Monday, Kye Martin shares the boozy treat she dubbed "Santa's Little Helper."

Iisha Scott’s Gingerbread Latte

Iisha Scott shows viewers how to make the gingerbread latte she has been loving this fall.

Michelle Relerford’s ‘Famous’ Mac and Cheese

NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them. In this video, Michelle Relerford shows viewers how to make her "famous" mac and cheese, with a little help from a celebrity.

This article tagged under:

Thanksgiving
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us