Tesla paying people to test drive its cars in a Chicago suburb

Tesla is paying people in a Chicago suburb to test drive its vehicles.

According to a job posting, which remained listed as of Wednesday, Tesla revealed it was looking to pay a temporary "vehicle operator" in Elgin for an expected three-month position.

"We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter to join our vehicle data collection team. The Vehicle Operator role is responsible for capturing high quality data that will contribute to the improvement of our vehicles performance," the listing states. "This role requires a high level of flexibility, attention to detail, and ability to work in a fast-paced dynamic environment. Day/night shift positions available."

The listing was one of just over a dozen posted in cities across the U.S.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While it's not clear exactly why the company is looking to pay such drivers, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he expects to have fully autonomous vehicles this year, a pledge he has made for several years.

“The trend is very clearly toward full self-driving,” Musk said in April. “And I hesitate to say this, but I think we’ll do it this year.”

The system is being tested on public roads by as many as 400,000 Tesla owners.

It was not immediately clear which vehicles the temporary drivers would be asked to test.

U.S. automobile safety regulators, however, are zeroing in on changes that Tesla made to its Autopilot partially automated driving system, including how it makes sure drivers pay attention and how it detects and responds to objects.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked for details of changes made to all versions of the system including dates and detailed descriptions, according to a post on its site earlier this month.

The request is part of a larger investigation into why Teslas operating on Autopilot have struck emergency vehicles that are stopped along highways while they are responding to other incidents. It covers all versions of automated driving system including “Full Self-Driving,” which is being tested on public roads by Tesla owners.

The agency has been investigating crashes involving Teslas using the system since August of 2021. Investigators have sent teams to probe more than 30 crashes since 2016 that have caused at least 14 deaths.

In a letter dated July 3 and posted on the agency's website, NHTSA asks Tesla to describe all changes to the systems in the “design, material composition, manufacture, quality control, supply, function, or installation of the subject system, from the start of production to date.”

Tesla was told to respond to the request by July 19, or it could face civil penalties, the letter states.