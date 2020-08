A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was outside with a group of friends about 11:26 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Christiana Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said. He didn’t see who shot him or where shots came from.

The teen was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital by a friend and is in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.