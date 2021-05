A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the teen was inside of a residence in the first block of East 113th Place at approximately 6:05 p.m. when he heard shots and was struck in the head by gunfire.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody.