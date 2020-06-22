Teen Killed, Another Wounded in Austin Shooting

A teenage boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday in Austin on the West Side.

They were walking in an alley at 12:18 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Superior Street when someone fired at them, possibly from a gray sedan, according to Chicago police.

A 15-year-old was shot in his leg, chest and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The other boy, 16, was hit in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.