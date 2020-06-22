Austin

Teen Killed, Another Wounded in Austin Shooting

They were walking in an alley at 12:18 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Superior Street when someone fired at them, according to police

By Sun-Times Media

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
Getty

A teenage boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday in Austin on the West Side.

They were walking in an alley at 12:18 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Superior Street when someone fired at them, possibly from a gray sedan, according to Chicago police.

A 15-year-old was shot in his leg, chest and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

Local

Washington Park 1 hour ago

18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Washington Park

CTA 4 hours ago

CTA to Distribute “Travel Healthy” Kits

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The other boy, 16, was hit in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

AustinStroger HospitalChicago gun violenceTeen killed
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us