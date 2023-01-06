Teen Killed, Another Critically Wounded in West Side Shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boys exited a vehicle just before 4:10 p.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard when an unknown gunman opened fire.

The 17-year-old boy was struck to the head and chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old boy was struck to the legs and chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody as area detectives investigate the shooting.