Teen killed, 2 others injured in shooting inside Pullman home: Chicago police

One teenager was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 12:10 p.m. in the 13100 block of South Corliss. According to police, three male victims were shot by an unknown offender while inside a residence.

A 16-year-old boy was shot nine times and taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A 17-year-old boy was shot eight times and also hospitalized in critical condition, police said. A third victim, an 18-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear as of Sunday evening.