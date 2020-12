A teen boy is in critical condition Monday after being shot in Chicago’s Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

According to Chicago police, the 15-year-old was in an alley in the 10000 block of South Perry at approximately 2:24 p.m. when he heard gunfire.

Police say the teen was hit in the head, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation into the incident is underway.