Teen in critical condition after beating, being hit by car in Norwood Park

The incident was reported at around 11:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Gregory, which is in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood.

A 16-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital late Friday after being beaten by multiple people and struck by the suspects' vehicle on Chicago's Far Northwest Side, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 11:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Gregory, which is in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood. According to authorities, a 16-year-old boy was beaten on the street by several unknown male offenders. The suspects subsequently entered a white sedan, which struck the victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The teen sustained multiple injuries, including a broken jaw and punctured lungs, and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The circumstances regarding when led up to the incident remained unclear Saturday afternoon.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Chicago Police Department.

